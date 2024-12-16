Robert Woods News: Two touches in win

Woods caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over Miami in Week 15.

Woods had the third-most snaps (24) among wide receivers, but his production was similar to previous weeks. After Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Woods is looking for leftovers along with John Metchie (21 snaps, four targets) and Xavier Hutchinson (eight, one). Woods has caught 13 of 19 targets for 124 yards and zero touchdowns.