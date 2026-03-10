Rock Ya-Sin News: Re-ups with Lions
Ya-Sin is in line to sign a one-year, $4 million contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ya-Sin briefly tested the market but chose to return to the Lions instead of heading to his sixth team in six years. The 2019 second-round pick was a dependable corner for the Lions in 2025, handling 35.6 defensive snaps per game while recording 47 tackles and nine pass breakups through 17 games. The current terms of his contract likely mean he's headed for a similar role in 2026.
