Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roderic Teamer headshot

Roderic Teamer News: Suspended three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Teamer received a three-game suspension Tuesday due to violating the league's substance abuse policy, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Teamer is on the Saints' practice squad, which means he won't be eligible to be elevated to the active roster until Week 17 against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 5. He appeared in two regular-season games for the Saints in 2023 and played 33 snaps on special team across those outings.

Roderic Teamer
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now