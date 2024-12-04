Roderic Teamer News: Suspended three games

Teamer received a three-game suspension Tuesday due to violating the league's substance abuse policy, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Teamer is on the Saints' practice squad, which means he won't be eligible to be elevated to the active roster until Week 17 against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 5. He appeared in two regular-season games for the Saints in 2023 and played 33 snaps on special team across those outings.