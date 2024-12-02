Fantasy Football
Rodney McLeod headshot

Rodney McLeod News: Likely to start sans Thornhill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

McLeod is expected to start Monday's Week 13 game against Denver with Juan Thornhill inactive due to a calf injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill was ruled out Saturday and is officially inactive Monday, likely leaving starting duties to McLeod. The latter has made two other starts this season, logging a season-high eight tackles in both Week 5 and Week 6. When he's not starting, McLeod typically plays around half of Cleveland's defensive snaps in a rotational role.

Rodney McLeod
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
