Rodney McLeod News: Likely to start sans Thornhill

McLeod is expected to start Monday's Week 13 game against Denver with Juan Thornhill inactive due to a calf injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Thornhill was ruled out Saturday and is officially inactive Monday, likely leaving starting duties to McLeod. The latter has made two other starts this season, logging a season-high eight tackles in both Week 5 and Week 6. When he's not starting, McLeod typically plays around half of Cleveland's defensive snaps in a rotational role.