Rodney McLeod headshot

Rodney McLeod News: Plays all 17 games in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

McLeod racked up 39 tackles (28 solo), five passes defensed, one defensive touchdown and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.

McLeod saw increased playing time during the 2024 campaign due to injuries elsewhere in Cleveland's secondary, but the 34-year-old veteran looked definitively more comfortable in a rotational role. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but a reunion with the Browns may not be out of the question.

Rodney McLeod
Cleveland Browns
