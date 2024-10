McLeod recorded two tackles and scored on a fumble return in a 20-16 loss to the Raiders in Week 4.

McLeod scooped up a Zamir White fumble and brought it back 25 yards to bring the Browns within one score early in the fourth quarter. The 34-year-old safety is a depth piece in Cleveland's secondary and a regular on special teams, though he's seen action on 40 percent or more of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games.