Roger McCreary headshot

Roger McCreary Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

McCreary (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the Titans' loss to the Commanders on Sunday, making it no surprise he was sidelined for Wednesday's practice. If the third-year pro cannot practice in a limited capacity Thursday or Friday, Tre Avery or Justin Hardee will likely step in and serve as Tennessee's top slot corner for the Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.

Roger McCreary
Tennessee Titans
