Roger McCreary Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

McCreary (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the Titans' loss to the Commanders on Sunday, making it no surprise he was sidelined for Wednesday's practice. If the third-year pro cannot practice in a limited capacity Thursday or Friday, Tre Avery or Justin Hardee will likely step in and serve as Tennessee's top slot corner for the Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.