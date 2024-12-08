Roger McCreary Injury: Sidelined for Week 14

McCreary (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

McCreary was unable to practice all week after injuring his shoulder in Week 13 against the Commanders. He'll work on returning to practice ahead of the Titans' Week 15 matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 15. Jarvis Brownlee will serve as the slot corner Sunday while Chidobe Awuzie and Darrell Baker start at outside corner due to McCreary's injury, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com.