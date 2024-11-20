Fantasy Football
Roger McCreary Injury: Still working through knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

McCreary (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

McCreary played through a knee injury during Tennessee's 23-13 loss to Minnesota this past Sunday, and he finished the game with four solo tackles across 52 snaps (41 on defense, 11 on special teams). As long as he's able to return to practice Thursday and/or Friday -- even in a limited capacity -- McCreary should be able to suit up for Sunday's AFC South clash against the Texans. The third-year corner has tallied 28 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended across 10 regular-season games.

Roger McCreary
Tennessee Titans
