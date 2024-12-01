Fantasy Football
Roger McCreary headshot

Roger McCreary Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

McCreary suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

McCreary sustained a shoulder injury in the second half of the contest while finishing his day with eight total tackles (five solo). The cornerback's status at practice will be worth monitoring during the week ahead of the team's matchup against the Jaguars in Week 14.

Roger McCreary
Tennessee Titans
