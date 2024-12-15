Fantasy Football
Roger McCreary Injury: Will miss Week 15 contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

McCreary (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

McCreary began the week with a pair of full practices, but he was limited Friday and isn't going to suit up Sunday. The third year cornerback will miss his second straight contest but will aim to return next Sunday versus Indianapolis. Jarvis Brownlee will likely start in the slot in McCreary's absence.

