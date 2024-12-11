Roger McCreary News: Appears set to return Week 15

McCreary (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary suffered a shoulder injury Week 13 against Washington and didn't play this past Sunday against Jacksonville. However, his ability to participate without limitations to begin the practice week bodes well for his likelihood of returning to action Sunday against Cincinnati. If he does suit up for that contest, Jarvis Brownlee could see fewer snaps on defense.