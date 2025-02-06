Roger McCreary News: Decreased production in 2024

McCreary registered 50 tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense over 15 regular-season games in 2024.

The 2022 second-round pick logged at least 80 combined tackles and six pass defenses in each of his first two NFL regular seasons, but McCreary wasn't able to match that production in 2024. He started in 26 regular-season games over the first two years, but he was a starter in just six games in 2024 while serving as the Titans' nickel corner while L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps), Jarvis Brownlee and Chidobe Awuzie served as the outside corners. McCreary will likely have a similar role in 2025 unless Tennessee make major changes to its personnel in the secondary.