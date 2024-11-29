Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Roger McCreary headshot

Roger McCreary News: Good to go vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 4:31pm

McCreary (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary steadily increased his practice participation over the week, culminating in a full session Friday. He's played through a knee injury during the Titans' last two regular-season games, and he should be able to do so Sunday unless he suffers a setback. In the Titans' seven games since the Week 5 bye, McCreary has tallied 23 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sack, and one pass defensed.

Roger McCreary
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now