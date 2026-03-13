Roger McCreary headshot

Roger McCreary News: Inks deal with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 3:28pm

McCreary and the Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

McCreary opened the 2025 season with the Titans before being traded to the Rams in late October. He missed four games while on injured reserve due to a hip injury and finished the regular season with 37 tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) across 14 games. McCreary operated mostly in a rotational role in the secondary for the Rams and figures to reprise that same role with the Lions while also contributing on special teams.

Roger McCreary
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roger McCreary See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roger McCreary See More
Rams vs. Falcons Odds and Picks for Monday Night Football
NFL
Rams vs. Falcons Odds and Picks for Monday Night Football
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
74 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
109 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 9 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 9 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
133 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 9 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 9 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
134 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 8 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 8 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
140 days ago