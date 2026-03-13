Roger McCreary News: Inks deal with Detroit
McCreary and the Lions agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McCreary opened the 2025 season with the Titans before being traded to the Rams in late October. He missed four games while on injured reserve due to a hip injury and finished the regular season with 37 tackles (23 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) across 14 games. McCreary operated mostly in a rotational role in the secondary for the Rams and figures to reprise that same role with the Lions while also contributing on special teams.
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