Roger McCreary News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

McCreary (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, but that appears to have been a maintenance day as he was able to practice in full Thursday, and he should be good to go against the Vikings on Sunday. In the five games since Tennessee's Week 5 bye, McCreary has logged 13 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense.

