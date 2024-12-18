Fantasy Football
Roger McCreary headshot

Roger McCreary News: Past shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

McCreary (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

McCreary has been sidelined for the Titans' last two games due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Commanders in Week 13. His ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that the third-year corner is on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. McCreary has accumulated 42 tackles (35 solo), including 1.0 sacks and one pass defense across 12 regular-season games.

Roger McCreary
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
