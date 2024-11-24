Roger McCreary News: Set to play Week 12

McCreary (knee) is not among Tennessee's inactives for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary dealt with a knee issue throughout the week and logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression. However, he's been cleared for Sunday's matchup against Houston. The third-year defensive back has recorded 28 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass through 10 contests.