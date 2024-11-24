Fantasy Football
Roger McCreary headshot

Roger McCreary News: Set to play Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

McCreary (knee) is not among Tennessee's inactives for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary dealt with a knee issue throughout the week and logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression. However, he's been cleared for Sunday's matchup against Houston. The third-year defensive back has recorded 28 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass through 10 contests.

Roger McCreary
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
