Roman Hemby News: Signing with Las Vegas

Hemby is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Hemby is set to reunite with fellow national champion Fernando Mendoza in Vegas. The duo won the 2025 title in January, with Hemby leading the team in rushing. The running back also led Maryland in rushing for the three seasons he was a starter. The 23-year-old's 840 career touches provide a wealth of football experiences. That experience shows that he does not fumble the football, does not drop passes and runs downhill with acceleration and strong contact balance. The most likely reason Hemby was not drafted is his lack of advanced field vision and inability to make many moves. All in all, Hemby's durability, experience and connection to Mendoza may mean he has a shot to supplant Mike Washington or Dylan Laube as the second running back option behind Ashton Jeanty.