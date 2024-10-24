Roman Wilson Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Wilson (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on the Steelers' injury report Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Wilson missed the first two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury and was a healthy scratch for the following three contests. He made his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Raiders, but he came out of that contest with a hamstring injury which forced him to sit out of the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Jets. Wilson will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of the Steelers' Week 8 matchup against the Giants on Monday.