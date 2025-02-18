Fantasy Football
Roman Wilson Injury: Rookie season spent on sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Wilson suited it up for one regular-season game in 2024 for the Steelers and did not record any counting stats.

Wilson's season wasn't what was expected when he was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Michigan product suffered an ankle injury in training camp that seemingly derailed his season. Despite being healthy, Wilson was a healthy scratch in Week 3 through 5 before making his debut in Week 6 against the Raiders to play five offensive snaps. From there, a hamstring injury forced his placement on injured reserve, which is where he ultimately finished the campaign.

