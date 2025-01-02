Fantasy Football
Roman Wilson Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson went on injured reserve Oct. 28 due to a hamstring injury. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, but he won't play in Saturday's regular-season finale despite being a full participant in practice all week, though he could be activated during the playoffs.

Roman Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
