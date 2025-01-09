Fantasy Football
Roman Wilson headshot

Roman Wilson Injury: Won't face Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Wilson (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's road wild-card round matchup against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson won't be activated from IR in time to suit up Saturday, though he has consistently practiced in full since having his 21-day window opened. For another chance a returning for postseason action, Wilson need the Steelers to emerge victorious over Baltimore and advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Roman Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
