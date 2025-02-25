Roman Wilson News: Has GM's confidence

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that he has "a lot of confidence" in Wilson (hamstring), and that the wideout was on pace to contribute during the postseason had Pittsburgh advanced beyond the wild-card round, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Wilson, a 2024 third-round pick, was limited to a single regular-season appearance in his rookie campaign, but he at least now appears fully recovered from the hamstring issue that caused him to end the year on IR. He also missed time early in the season due to an ankle injury sustained in training camp. If he can put together a strong offseason and remain at full health to enter the 2025 campaign, he could face notable opportunities Year 2. Wideouts Van Jefferson, Mike Williams and Ben Skowronek are all pending free agents for Pittsburgh.