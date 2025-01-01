Rome Odunze Injury: Comes down with illness
Odunze was held out of Wednesday's walkthrough due to an illness.
Fortunately for the rookie first-round pick, Odunze's status for Week 18 isn't in peril, as interim coach Thomas Brown told Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. Odunze will have two more chances this week to get on the practice field before the Bears potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Green Bay.
