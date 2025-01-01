Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rome Odunze headshot

Rome Odunze Injury: Comes down with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 10:38am

Odunze was held out of Wednesday's walkthrough due to an illness.

Fortunately for the rookie first-round pick, Odunze's status for Week 18 isn't in peril, as interim coach Thomas Brown told Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. Odunze will have two more chances this week to get on the practice field before the Bears potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Rome Odunze
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now