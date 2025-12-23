"He's right on track. He's in a good spot," Johnson said of Odunze. "He's going to be able to help us this year." Odunze hasn't played since Week 13 due to a stress fracture in his foot and appeared to suffer a setback ahead of the Bears' Week 15 win over the Browns when he was announced as active but ruled out minutes before kickoff. The 11-4 Bears have already clinched a playoff spot but still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It's unclear if Chicago will push Odunze over the final two weeks of the regular season or let him rest his foot until the postseason.