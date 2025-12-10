After missing all three Week 14 practices and being ruled out for this past Sunday's game at Green Bay, Odunze was revealed to be dealing with a stress fracture in his foot that left him week-to-week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Such a prognosis, even from an NFL insider, typically results in a multi-game absence, but Odunze's listing to start Week 15 prep indicates he has a chance to return Sunday against the Browns. How he fares in practice Thursday and Friday likely will be key in that regard.