Odunze was initially listed as active for Chicago's win over the Browns, but he aggravated the stress fracture in his foot during pregame warmups and was made a late scratch. The 2024 first-round pick has not practiced since, and head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that "all options are on the table" for Odunze's recovery, including resting him ahead of the playoffs. With Luther Burden (ankle) also looking uncertain for Saturday's divisional matchup, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay could be tasked with handling starting roles in three-wide sets behind DJ Moore.