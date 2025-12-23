The Bears won't have to submit their next injury report until Wednesday, but if his lack of activity Tuesday is any indication, Odunze looks poised to remain a non-participant in practice to begin Week 17 prep. Earlier Tuesday, head coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com that Odunze is in a "good spot" in his recovery and remains on track to play again this season, but the wideout doesn't look to be pushing for a return for this Sunday's game in San Francisco. Odunze hasn't taken the field for any of the Bears' last three games due to a stress fracture in his foot, which he aggravated again while warming up prior to a Week 15 game against the Browns.