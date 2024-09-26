Rome Odunze Injury: Tending to hip issue

Odunze practiced in a limited capacity Thursday due to a hip injury.

Odunze is a midweek addition to the Bears' Week 4 practice report, but the current issue differs from the MCL sprain that he suffered in the season opener and impacted his practice reps during Weeks 2 and 3. He was able to tough out the injury the last two games while Keenan Allen (heel) was sidelined, combining for eight catches (on 16 targets) for 145 yards and one touchdown during that span. Allen has cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions this week, so their respective listings on Friday's report will be something to monitor in advance of Sunday's contest against the Rams.