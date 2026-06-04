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Rome Odunze News: Bothered by foot still?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Odunze said Wednesday that his foot feels different after suffering a stress fracture last year, but he doesn't think his "new normal" will be "anything that's going to prohibit me from making plays," Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

"I feel like with the break, it's just like when you tear your ACL, it's never really back to normal," Odunze said. This obviously isn't what fantasy managers want to hear, even if it's mostly just Odunze being overly honest about something that a lot of players deal with after significant injuries. He got off to a hot start in 2025 before the stress fracture torpedoed his season, and while he didn't need offseason surgery, the injury still adds an extra layer of risk to his fantasy profile for 2026 (and beyond?). Odunze seems to be a full participant at spring practices, handling his usual workload while adjusting to the different feeling in his foot. With DJ Moore gone, there's not much doubt about Odunze, Luther Burden and TE Colston Loveland serving as Chicago's top three pass catchers, in some order.

Rome Odunze
Chicago Bears
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