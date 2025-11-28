Odunze tied Luther Burden and Colston Loveland for the most targets on the Bears on Friday, but Odunze was unable to do much with his limited touches on a day in which Caleb Williams completed just 17 of 36 passes (47.2 percent). Odunze has cooled off from his hot start to the regular season, when he logged a 20-296-5 line on 35 targets through the first four games. In the eight games since Chicago's Week 5 bye, the second-year wideout has caught just 24 passes (on 55 targets) for 365 yards and a score. Odunze will look to get on track Week 14 during the Bears' NFC North clash against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7.