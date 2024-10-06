Rome Odunze News: Five catches in Week 5 win

Odunze caught five of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Odunze tied Keenan Allen for second on the team in targets, but DJ Moore continued to work as the clear leader in Chicago's passing game, turning his team-high eight targets into 105 yards and two touchdowns. Of Odunze's 206 receiving yards through five games, 112 came in a Week 3 outburst while Allen was sidelined by a heel injury. The rookie first-round pick's speed could give Jacksonville's struggling secondary trouble in Week 6, but Odunze has a low floor while battling Moore and Allen for targets.