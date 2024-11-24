Rome Odunze News: Makes five catches Sunday
Odunze gathered in five of 10 targets for 39 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Vikings.
Odunze recorded double-digit targets for the second game in a row (and third time on the campaign), but he wasn't very efficient with his looks from QB Caleb Williams, unlike fellow WRs DJ Moore (7-106-1 on seven targets) and Keenan Allen (9-86-1 on 15 targets) and TE Cole Kmet (7-64-o on 10 targets). The lacking efficiency is a season-long trend, as Odunze's catch rate (55.7 percent) and YPT (7.4) indicate. His next chance to produce arrives Thursday at Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now