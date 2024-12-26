Rome Odunze News: One catch in Week 17 loss

Odunze brought in one of four targets for 15 yards in the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Odunze and Caleb Williams had trouble connecting for the most part, although the rookie receiver did have a 17-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Odunze's reception and yardage totals were his lowest since Week 4, but he'll have an opportunity to head into his first NFL offseason with some momentum when he faces the Packers' secondary in a Week 18 road matchup on Sunday, Jan. 5.