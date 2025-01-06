Rome Odunze News: Posts 734 yards in first pro season

Odunze caught two passes for 18 yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Even though Chicago selected Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 draft, he was the clear third receiver behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Still, the rookie hauled in 54 of 101 targets for 734 yards and three touchdowns while going over 45 yards four times in 17 games. With Allen being an unrestricted free agent, it's possible Odunze moves into a full-time role in the offense. If the receiver becomes a starter, and the Bears are able to secure better coaching to help Caleb Williams improve, Odunze could be in line for a second-year breakout. The rookie concluded the first year of his four-year rookie deal.