Rome Odunze News: Six targets in defeat

Odunze caught three passes for 23 yards in the Bears' 19-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Odunze was showing signs of life after posting the second 100-yard game of his career last week. However, with Caleb Williams passing for just 120 yards against New England, there was little opportunity for any Chicago receiver to do well. Odunze is a rising star, but in the short term, he may be limited by the Bears offense.