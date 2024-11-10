Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rome Odunze headshot

Rome Odunze News: Six targets in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Odunze caught three passes for 23 yards in the Bears' 19-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Odunze was showing signs of life after posting the second 100-yard game of his career last week. However, with Caleb Williams passing for just 120 yards against New England, there was little opportunity for any Chicago receiver to do well. Odunze is a rising star, but in the short term, he may be limited by the Bears offense.

Rome Odunze
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now