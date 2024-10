Odunze caught two passes for 40 yards in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

In a game that Caleb Williams spread the ball around to his top-five options, there wasn't enough volume for Odunze to have a big performance. Other than a 112-yard performance in Week 3, the rookie has yet to have more than 40 yards in a game. He's settling in as a low-upside offense based on lack of consistent target volume.