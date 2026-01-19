Odunze retook the field for both of Chicago's postseason contests, managing an identical 2-44-0 receiving line on six targets in each game, though he was initially listed as questionable for both the wild card round and divisional round. Across 12 regular-season appearances, the 2024 first-round pick secured 44 of 90 targets for 661 yards and six touchdowns, with injuries seemingly hampering his ability to emerge as a true leader in a Bears pass-catching corps that also features wideouts DJ Moore and Luther Burden, as well as tight ends Colston Loveland (concussion) and Cole Kmet, all of whom remain under contract for 2026.