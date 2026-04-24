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Romello Height News: Drafted by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:59pm

The 49ers selected Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

Height (6-foot-3, 239 pounds) largely rushed from the outside linebacker position during his breakout campaign with Texas Tech in 2025, when he totaled 38 tackles, including 10.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss across 14 games. He lacks the prototypical size to succeed as an edge rusher at the NFL level, which could limit his upside to that of a rotational player, though having landed in San Francisco, Height is in solid position to thrive as a situational pass rusher behind Nick Bosa (ACL) and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams (ACL).

Romello Height
San Francisco 49ers
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