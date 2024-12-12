Fantasy Football
Romeo Doubs Injury: Another full practice, still in protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 4:36pm

Doubs (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Despite logging a second straight uncapped session, Doubs remains in the protocol for head injuries, as coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic earlier Thursday. Doubs likely only needs to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to gain clearance to play again, but it's unclear yet if he'll do so and put an end to a two-game absence Sunday at Seattle.

