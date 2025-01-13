Romeo Doubs Injury: Concussion confirmed

Doubs was diagnosed with a concussion after he left in the third quarter of Sunday's 22-10 wild-card loss to the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers concluded the season without their top three receivers, as Christian Watson (knee) missed the playoff game after tearing his ACL in Week 18 before Doubs and Jayden Reed (shoulder) both departed with injuries in third quarter Sunday. Doubs was sent in for a concussion check after he fell hard to the turf while attempting to reel in a potential touchdown pass with 6:55 remaining in the period, finishing the contest with two catches for 13 yards on two targets. The concussion was the second of the season for Doubs, who previously sustained a head injury Week 12 against the 49ers and missed the Packers' next two games as a result.