Romeo Doubs headshot

Romeo Doubs Injury: Concussion confirmed Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 3:42pm

Doubs won't return to Sunday's game versus the 49ers due to a concussion, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs drew a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone in the middle of the third quarter that helped set up Josh Jacobs' (cramps) second TD of the contest, but the wide receiver was slow to get to his feet and eventually the sideline before he was ruled out. The former will finish Week 12 with three catches (on six targets) for 54 yards.

