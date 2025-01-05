Romeo Doubs Injury: Dealing with 'bug'

Coach Matt LaFleur said Doubs was "in no shape" to play Sunday against the Bears due to a "bug," but he believes the wide receiver will be available for next weekend's wild-card game at Philadelphia, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs was added to the Packers' Week 18 injury report Saturday due to an illness, which came with a questionable designation. He ultimately wasn't able to suit up this weekend, and the team may have lost fellow WR Christian Watson for the foreseeable future due to a right knee injury that he suffered during Sunday's loss. With the status of both players in flux, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath represent the healthy wideouts on Green Bay's active roster.