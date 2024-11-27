Romeo Doubs Injury: Not playing Thursday

Doubs (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs suffered a concussion in the middle of the third quarter of this past Sunday's win against the 49ers when he drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone. He then was listed as a non-participant on all three practice estimates of Week 13 prep and thus won't be available Thursday. Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath will be the candidates to see extra reps in three-wideout sets alongside Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Meanwhile, Doubs' next chance for game action will come Dec. 5 at Detroit in another Thursday game.