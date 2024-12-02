Fantasy Football
Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs Injury: Officially limited Monday

RotoWire Staff

December 2, 2024

Doubs (concussion) was a limited practice participant Monday.

After sustaining a concussion against the 49ers in Week 12, Doubs didn't practice at all last week and eventually was ruled out ahead of last Thursday's game versus the Dolphins. He then was on the field in full uniform Sunday and followed it up with an official limited session to begin Week 14 prep. Clearly, Doubs has made some progress through the protocol for head injuries, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared by an independent neurologist before this Thursday's contest at Detroit.

Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
