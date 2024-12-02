Romeo Doubs Injury: Practices on Monday
Doubs (concussion) was spotted participating in Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Doubs was also on the field Sunday, as the Packers have been back on the field following their win over the Dolphins on Thanksgiving Night. Doubs missed that contest, but appears to be working his way through concussion protocol. He appears to have a good chance at returning for Thursday night's NFC North date with the Lions.
