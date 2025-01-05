Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romeo Doubs headshot

Romeo Doubs Injury: Sidelined due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Doubs (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs was added to the Packers' Week 18 injury report Saturday due to an illness, which left him questionable for Sunday's game. With his lack of availability confirmed this weekend, Green Bay will turn to Jayden Reed, Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks as its primary wide receivers, while Bo Melton and Malik Heath also will be on hand for snaps and targets. Doubs will turn his focus to getting healthy for the wild-card round next weekend.

Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now