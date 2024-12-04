Romeo Doubs Injury: Won't return Thursday

Doubs (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs wasn't able to log more than a limited session during Week 14 prep, indicating he has yet to reach the phase in which he'd be evaluated by an independent neurologist. He'll thus miss his second game in a row following the concussion that he sustained during a Week 12 win against the 49ers. Dontayvion Wicks will be the primary option to step into three-wide sets alongside Jayden Reed and Christian Watson on Thursday, but Bo Melton and Malik Heath also will be available.