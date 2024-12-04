Fantasy Football
Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Doubs (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Doubs wasn't able to log more than a limited session during Week 14 prep, indicating he has yet to reach the phase in which he'd be evaluated by an independent neurologist. He'll thus miss his second game in a row following the concussion that he sustained during a Week 12 win against the 49ers. Dontayvion Wicks will be the primary option to step into three-wide sets alongside Jayden Reed and Christian Watson on Thursday, but Bo Melton and Malik Heath also will be available.

Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers
