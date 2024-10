Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Doubs will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Paul Bretl of ESPN Radio reports.

Doubs will return after being suspended by the team for the Week 5 win over the Rams. It remains to be seen if Christian Watson (ankle) will also rejoin a Packers receiving corps led by Jayden Reed. Doubs has caught 12 of 20 targets for 169 yards through four appearances in 2024.